My Hero Academia Just Gave Tokoyami His Best Moment Yet

Tokoyami has become the anime fandom's newest Prince of Darkness, but he is more than a broody boy. The hero is part of Class 1-A, one of the best group of kids to ever go through UA Academy. Thanks to the latest chapter of My Hero Academia, fans got a reminder of Tokoyami's power, and it has fans online losing their minds over the unassuming bird boy.

So be warned! There are spoilers below for the most recent chapter of My Hero Academia!

For those caught up with manga, you are surely reeling from the reveal. It came out of nowhere this weekend when Tokoyami made his appearance in the Pro Hero ambush against the League of Villains. Fans met up with Tokoyami as he fought alongside Suneater to start, but things took a turn when Redestro showed up.

The man might be on the mend from his fight with Shigaraki, but Redestro is one of the strongest people in the villain's arsenal right now. Made sure to fully transform when the heroes showed up, but Tokoyami's new Ragnarok move took the baddie by surprise. The technique allows Dark Shadow to grow to the size of a kaiju, and he was able to push Redestro far enough back that it split his prosthetic leg in two.

Of course, Redestro will make a comeback before long, but Tokoyami left fans howling after they saw the kind of damage he brought about. You can see just a sample of those reactions below, and they are unabashedly Pro Tokoyami. So if Izuku really wants to be the world's greatest hero, he has got some competition climbing up the ranks!

