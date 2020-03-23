My Hero Academia Fans Are Too Hyped About Hawks' Debut

When it comes to favorite heroes, there are some My Hero Academia icons you don't want to overlook. The manga has already built up fanbases for Pro Heroes whom anime fans have never met, and it turns out one of them is about to head to the small screen. After all, My Hero Academia has teased the reveal of the hero named Hawks, and fans are losing their minds over his impending debut.

Over on social media, fans lit up as soon as My Hero Academia shared the update. The anime let fans know Hawks was on the way with its latest episode promo. The short clip featured a short shot of Hawks to hype the Pro Hero arc, and well - fans lost their cool.

Don't think so? Well, all you have to do is look below for the proof. My Hero Academia fans are living for Hawk's intro and are screaming about it on Twitter.

For manga readers, you will know why Hawks is such a favorite. Similar to Mario before him, Hawks reeled in a group of fans thanks to his personality, but it isn't quite as sunny as Mirio. Hawks is certainly more aloof than Lemillion, and he has an interesting relationship with Endeavor.

In fact, Hawks might be one of the few Pro Heroes who admired Endeavor long before All Might hit his radar. Hawks' origin story only adds to his appeal as it makes fans want to hug the Pro Hero harder than they thought possible. So as this season of My Hero Academia comes to an end, you can imagine how many more netizens are going to start stanning Hawks ahead of its finale.

