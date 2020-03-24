Anime Fans Share Series Binging Habits During Quarantine

The CoronaVirus is a worldwide pandemic that has kept scores of folks under quarantine in order to "flatten the curve" and stop the spread of the virus, and anime fans are taking the opportunity to share what and how they are binging through new and old series alike! With plenty of time on a lot of fans' hands now, the choices for anime and how they are being binged may be different, but fans' love of the medium, even in difficult times, cannot be denied.

The world of anime has been hit hard by the CoronaVirus, much like numerous other industries, with the most recent blow coming in the form of the delay of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo which was planning to have several different events linked to the medium. With the pandemic delaying, or even cancelling, a number of events and anime series, we're crossing our fingers that the virus begins to dissipate sooner rather than later!

What are you currently binging during quarantine? What anime would you recommend to others? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!