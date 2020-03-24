Anime Fans Share Series Binging Habits During Quarantine

The CoronaVirus is a worldwide pandemic that has kept scores of folks under quarantine in order to “flatten the curve” and stop the spread of the virus, and anime fans are taking the opportunity to share what and how they are binging through new and old series alike! With plenty of time on a lot of fans’ hands now, the choices for anime and how they are being binged may be different, but fans’ love of the medium, even in difficult times, cannot be denied.

The world of anime has been hit hard by the CoronaVirus, much like numerous other industries, with the most recent blow coming in the form of the delay of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo which was planning to have several different events linked to the medium. With the pandemic delaying, or even cancelling, a number of events and anime series, we’re crossing our fingers that the virus begins to dissipate sooner rather than later!

Saitama For The Win

This corona got me attempting to watch anime again I’m currently binge watching one punch man — Ol’ Choppy Ba$tard 🥁🎸 (@smoovechops) March 20, 2020

Some People Are Taking It Well

This corona virus really got me binge watching anime series nonstop and im not complaining 🤷🏻‍♀️ — a n n e (@hanneypie) March 17, 2020

Why Not Both?

Things I’ve been doing during the chaos that is Corona:

Binge-READING manga. Bet you thought I was gonna say binge-watching anime/shows. Nah….but you’d also be right. It’s a good time as any to do so. — ♠️SiberianNinja♠️ (@SiberianNinja) March 15, 2020

Yusuke Approves

Catch up on your anime watch list. Stay inside and stay clean I hope all of you are being very careful. I wish you all the best. We are really at war with Corona Virus. pic.twitter.com/goUQOhjrS1 — ‏ً (@90sJapan) March 16, 2020

Levi Will Be Safe

Now we know damn well that one anime boy who won’t get corona is Levi Ackerman. pic.twitter.com/SG0Qe8PQ3M — priki?₉₉ ⁹⁹ MINA DAYYYY (@nopalitossss) March 23, 2020

Save Us Cells At Work!

Cells at work on their way to defeat corona virus idk I never saw the anime pic.twitter.com/gPtSGZLTbO — Nush⁷˚* ❀ (@UserKeepsCrying) March 23, 2020

Time For Nura

Anime in the time of corona.

NURA:RISE OF THE YOKAI CLAN pic.twitter.com/a4o1pXTlyw — Richard Dragon (@realninjaotaku) March 16, 2020

Time To Binge

going into quarantine. don’t have corona. just got anime to catch up on — djoats (@djoats02) March 13, 2020

Wise Words

👇People who see this tweet 👇



Please take care of yourself & your loved ones. 🙌



Stay at home & watch anime 💕#anime #manga #corona #anitwt pic.twitter.com/Xa6X0GkMTJ — 🔥_Animeholic_🔥 ( watching Fate series ) (@LonelyOtaku9) March 13, 2020

An Anime A Day…