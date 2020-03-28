Naruto Goes Super Saiyan with This Kakashi Crossover

Naruto and Dragon Ball are easily two of the biggest Shonen series that have ever been created in the history of anime, and now, one fan artist has decided to fuse the characters of Kakashi, the copy cat ninja, and Vegeta, the prince of the Saiyans! With both franchises spanning a number of series to their names, both popular anime series have run for decades, weaving in high packed energetic battles in the setting of outer space and hidden ninja villages across their worlds. While there hasn't been an official crossover between these two franchises, this fan art is the next best thing!

Kakashi the Copy Cat Ninja is one of the strongest teachers within the Hidden Leaf Village, being the original mentor to Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura within Team 7. Though he doesn't get as much air time now that we follow Naruto's son, Boruto, in the series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Vegeta, on the other hand, has held a strong spot in the Akira Toriyama created franchise, still being a regular fights in the sequel series of Dragon Ball Super. Ironically enough, Vegeta has recently begun to learn moves in the manga that are extremely similar to those of orange clad ninja Naruto, with the aliens of the planet Yardrat looking to teach him how to create clones of himself, heal, and even grow to much larger sizes!

Reddit Artist Two_Dee shared this amazing fusion between the one eyed, grey haired ninja that was responsible for teaching Naruto a great deal, and the prince of the Saiyans who started off as a villain but has now become one of the Earth's greatest fighters:

Kakashi was instrumental in the original defeat of Obito and Madara Uchiha during the final massive battle of Naruto: Shippuden, with the major villain of the piece being the one to hand over the Sharingan to the copy ninja. While Vegeta has attempted to be the all powerful hero of Dragon Ball, fans are still waiting to see the prince of the Saiyans dive into the spotlight and get his moment in the sun, with fans crossing their fingers that the conclusion of the Moro Arc will be his time!

What do you think of this amazing fusion between Kakashi and Vegeta? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, Dragon Ball, and the Hidden Leaf Village!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.