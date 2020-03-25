Did Dragon Ball Super Just Set Up Vegeta to Save the Day?

Dragon Ball Super's Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc has been a huge hit with fans as not only has it continued the story beyond where the anime ended, but that it's feeling very nostalgic to some of Dragon Ball Z's best arcs. As it continues to flip conventions of Goku and Vegeta's battles in the franchise, Goku and Vegeta had lost to Moro so many times that Vegeta grew so frustrated he decided to go off and train on his own. This shifted their current fighting friendship into a new stage, but could that mean even better things for Vegeta are on the way?

Goku's usually the one that gets to save everyone at the end of the day, and usually ends up dealing the final blow. It's one of the major threads between Goku and Vegeta through Super especially, and in this fight against Moro it seems like it's going to be the other way around this time. Could the series be finally setting up Vegeta as the one to save the day?

One of the cliffhangers between the last few chapters had Goku and Vegeta still off in space while the fighters of Earth defend it against Moro's army of prisoners. The biggest shift here, however, is that Goku makes it to Earth first. He revealed that he's got a whole new level of Ultra Instinct mastery to use against Moro, but as the arc has shown in the past, Goku heading into battle against Moro still has the potential for Moro to reveal a final trump card.

As Goku heads into battle against Moro first, it's flipping the script here and makes it seem like Vegeta might be the one to win at the end of the day. It's not like Goku's going to completely win here as we have yet to see the final results of all of Vegeta's training. The momentum of the training period and the arc itself has been building around Vegeta. Vegeta even threw hands against Moro before Goku did, so it would be a major comeback for Vegeta to deal the last one.

But what do you think? Do you think Dragon Ball Super is setting up for Vegeta to finally get the win here? Is Goku going to take all the glory and Vegeta's training was a red herring of sorts?