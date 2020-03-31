Attack On Titan Reveals Why Jean Switched Sides in the War

Attack On Titan has thrown a serious monkey wrench in the war between Marley and Eldia in the most recent chapters of the manga, giving all parties involved a big threat that they have to unite against in order to defeat, leaving Jean with a serious decision on his hands! Jean, the Survey Corps member who originally was only looking out for himself in the franchise, has seen his character change over time from a selfish figure into one who fought alongside Eren, Mikasa, and the rest of his comrades as they fought against Marley! So what is it that makes Jean have a change of heart?

Warning! If you haven't read the latest chapter of Attack On Titan's manga, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some deep spoiler territory!

When we last left Jean, he was struggling with a serious decision in that he had to choose whether he was going to side with his homeland of Eldia and back Eren Jaeger's declaration that everyone without Eldian blood in their veins would die, or if he would attempt to save the lives of the enemy that has caused his people nothing but heart ache. The decision became that much easier for Jean to make when his fellow soldier, Floch, attempted to get him to join the budding "Jaegerists" and assassinate the Marleyians, as well as those who would not follow this new regime.

In this chapter, Jean is approached by the brand new version of the Survey Corps, combining Eldians and Marleyians alike in order to stop Eren Jaeger from accomplishing his task of killing everyone that isn't not of Eldian descent. Jean agrees to join with them, believing that his fallen comrades both insides and outside of the walls would not be able to look upon him in a positive light if he did not do everything he could to save lives.

Even with Jean changing sides from the "Jaegerists" to the new version of the Survey Corps, he still had to struggle with the Marleyians that he once considered his enemies, revealing bitter truths to him. With Reiner and Annie revealing how they killed Marco, Jean isn't able to control his rage and begins ruthlessly beating the Armored Titan's human side. Leaving the new Corps by the camp fire, it will be interesting to see if Jean decides to return following this revelation.

What did you think of Jean's final decision? Do you see him once again joining the Survey Corps following Reiner and Annie's confession? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Titans!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.