5 Ways Attack On Titan Might End

Attack On Titan is looking to wrap its bleak narrative shortly, with the manga delivering the final chapters in the story of the war between Marley and Eldia and the anime dropping its fourth and final season later this year. As the Survey Corps have continued the bloody war with the nation of Marley, it's clear that the ending certainly won't be a happy one for all the characters involved. With a number of different endings floating among fan communities, we come up with the five most likely theories for how the story of the Titans and the Survey Corps might come to an end! Warning! We will be going into some slight spoilers from the manga of Attack On Titan so be forwarned if you don't want those revealed to you! (Photo: Wit Studio)

Eren Jaeger Dies (Photo: Wit Studio) Eren Jaeger has long been the protagonist of Attack On Titan, but things have changed in the manga for Attack On Titan following his acquisition of the powers of the Founding Titan. Travelling back in time along with his brother Zeke, Eren has become the most powerful creature in the world and has vowed to eliminate anyone and anything that doesn't have Eldian blood flowing through their veins. Through Mikasa and Armin are looking to help their friend, it's clear that more than likely, the only way that the young Jaeger will be stopped is by killing him! Killin Eren would put a crescendo on the series, since it has basically revolved around him and his family throughout its entirety. With his father responsible for his ability to become a Titan, Eren's lifeline is a short one, as he now only has four years to live even if he isn't killed by the Survey Corps thanks to his insane plan. As the series has constantly prided itself on being one of the most bleak anime series, it will be interesting if Eren does end up in the ground toward its end.

Eldia And Marley Become One (Photo: Wit Studio) In an unexpected change of events, the new version of the Survey Corps prove that anything is possible. With the likes of Armin, Mikasa, Annie, Reiner, Jean, and the Cart Titan joining forces in an attempt to take down Eren and stop his plans for genocide. Using this brand new group as a springboard, perhaps the people of Eldian descent and those citizens of Marley may unite under one flag. Maybe, just maybe, the series will do the unthinkable and have a happy ending!

The Titans Disappear (Photo: Wit Studio) The Titan power itself is an insanely unique ability, but gaining that power comes with a heavy price, even if the user is cognizant. The likes of the Attack Titan, Female Titan, Armored Titan, and Colossal Titan have a limited lifespan, as the power of the Titans causes great damage to its user. With each of these Titans perhaps not passing on their powers and the mindless Titans being eliminated by the Survey Corps en masse, it will be interesting to see if the Titans become a thing of the past in order to strike a new peace between Marley and Eldia!

Everyone Dies (Photo: Wit Studio) Going in the most nihilistic direction, perhaps both the Survey Corps, Eldians, Marleyians, and all the Titans all die as a result of Eren's plans and Attack On Titan has an ending that is in theme with every event that came before. The war between Marley and Eldia has been a bloody and grotesque one, and perhaps the only way for the battle to come to an end is if all participants don't survive the final encounter!