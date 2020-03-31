5 Castlevania Characters We Want To See Appear In The Anime

With the fourth season of Castlevania confirmed by Netflix, there is sure to be more characters introduced to the world of Trevor Belmont and his vampire hunting clan and we have some idea of what figures from the long running video game franchise should make their debut. The series itself began in 1986 on the 8-Bit Nintendo Entertainment System, following the story of Simon Belmont as he attempted to take down Dracula and his castle of monsters. With dozens of video games featuring countless characters, there's more than enough heroes and villains alike that can be brought into the anime from Netflix. Trevor, Sypha, and Alucard were first introduced in Castlevania 3: Dracula's Curse and the Netflix anime has been loosely following the events that took place in this early installment. The most recent season introduced an element that could very well open up the doors for characters from across time and space to enter into the fray!

Shaft (Photo: Konami) The antagonist of Castlevania: Symphony Of The Night takes over the mind of one of the Belmonts during his career in service of the vampire lord himself, Dracula. The mad priest, Shaft, did manage to resurrect Dracula and has been a loyal and powerful servant to the king of the undead throughout the aforementioned Symphony of the Night, which starred Alucard, and Rondo Of Blood, which starred Richter Belmont.

Simon Belmont (Photo: Nintendo) Simon Belmont started everything when it comes to Castlevania, being the first vampire hunter and protagonist of the video game franchise! Luckily, this is somewhat likely as Trevor and Sypha are actually the parents of Simon, with the events of the anime and Castlevania 3 taking place before the first video game on the Nintendo Entertainment System! Simon made a recent appearance in Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, proving that the hunter with the whip who started it all is still one of the most recognizable vampire slayers in the franchise's history!

Soma Cruz (Photo: Konami) Soma Cruz is the protagonist of the video games of Castlevania: Aria Of Sorrow and Castlevania: Dawn Of Sorrow and while his adventures take place far into the future past the current time line, the Infinite Corridor now makes it possible for him to appear in the anime proper. Soma himself harbors a dark secret in that he is in fact the resurrected form of Dracula himself, the target of numerous vampire hunters throughout the franchise. With his unique ability to absorb the souls of monsters and use their powers, it would be interesting to see if he found his way into the Netflix anime series.

Death (Photo: Nintendo) That's right, fans of the franchise will know that not only is Death an actual creature in the world of Castlevania, but he is also a villain that you have to fight numerous times throughout the franchise! Death has appeared numerous times across several video games, with the Grim Reaper actually being the right hand man to Dracula, showing just how powerful the vampire king truly is! While we have no idea what role Death could play in an upcoming season of the anime, it would be amazing to see him appear in some shape or form in the future!