Kagurabachi Motion Comic Brings Volume 2 to Life: Watch

Kagurabachi has released the newest volume of the manga series onto shelves in Japan, and it's going all out to celebrate with a special motion comic promo bringing it all to life! Takeru Hokazono's Kagurabachi manga has been one. of the biggest hits to come out of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in the last two years as it went viral before the first chapter was even officially released. The series then continued to impress with each new chapter of the series, and even more so as it works its way through the third major arc of its run.

But it seems like there are no signs of slowing down with the manga any time soon, and that's especially prominent with the successful launch of Kagurabachi Volume 2 across shelves in Japan. While it's going to be a bit of a wait before the manga's newest volume launches in the United States, fans can get an early look at what is going down in the newest volume with a special promo bringing it all to life in a cool new way. You can check out the Kagurabachi motion comic video below.

Where to Read Kagurabachi Manga Online

Takeru Hokazono's original Kagurabachi manga series first hit the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine last Fall, and currently has 31 chapters under its belt (as collected into two volumes) as of the time of this publication. The series has been a huge hit with fans long before the first chapter was released with the magazine, and has somehow kept up all of that hype despite the fact it's been running for a few months. If you wanted to check out the series as it releases, you can find new chapters online for free with either Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha's MangaPlus service (but previous chapters require a paid subscription)

As for what to expect from this new manga that's been taking over Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, Kagurabachi is teased as such, "Young Chihiro spends his days training under his famous swordsmith father. One day he hopes to become a great sword-maker himself. The goofy father and the serious son--they thought these days would last forever. But suddenly, tragedy strikes. A dark day soaked in blood. Chihiro and his blade now live only for revenge. Epic sword battle action!"