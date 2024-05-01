JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Animator Unpacks the AI Industry's View of Artists

Artificial intelligence is finding its way more and more into the entertainment world, and animation fans haven't been thrilled to see these developments. Not only have anime fans been vocal about the idea of "A.I." entering the medium, but anime creators have often been fairly vocal on the subject. In a new social media post, one of the lead animators on JoJo's Bizarre Adventure shared their thoughts and didn't mince words when it came to the importance of creators in the business.

Terumi Nishii was one of the chief animators on Diamond Is Unbreakable, the fourth major arc of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's anime series. On top of the story of Josuke Higashikata, Nishii has also worked on some other major anime franchises including Rurouni Kenshin, Jujutsu Kaisen, Knights of The Zodiac: Saint Seiya, and One Piece. If you're unfamiliar with Diamond Is Unbreakable, it follows the story of Josuke, a young denizen of the sleepy town of Morioh. Like so many of the Joestars in the anime series, Josuke has a Stand which lands him into some serious trouble as he must use "Crazy Diamond" to fight against a serial killer that is plaguing his town.

JoJo's AI Adventure?

Nishii isn't the biggest of fans of artificial intelligence in the animation world, having the following thoughts to share on her social media, "I believe that Japanese animation is a comprehensive art form created by individual creators. Of course, business success is important, but AI companies do not even try to know animation deeply, they just think about how they can make money from it."

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure received a lot of headlines in recent memory thanks to an online rumor that the next season might be in production. One of the main animators on Stone Ocean reposted a video of a woman on horseback, leaving many to wonder if the Steel Ball Run was silently being worked on in the background. Yumenosuke Tokuda has since refuted anything being confirmed when it comes to the anime adaptation of Johnny Joestar and Diego Brando, but that hasn't stopped anime fans from speculating online.

