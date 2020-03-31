My Hero Academia Shares Heartbreaking Toga, Twice Scene

My Hero Academia's villains get often just as much attention as the heroes in the series, and the more we learn about the more the League of Villains came together due to their ostracization from the hero society. This was especially true for Himiko Toga and Jin Bubaigawara as the two of them often found solace in one another. Despite the two of them often killing heroes and begetting all sorts of violence, their relationship is one of the more emotionally investing pairings of the entire character roster. That's why the series really broke hearts with Chapter 266 of the series.

Before the war between the heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front began, there was a theory among fans that it would lead to some major casualties. But while the heroes will certainly cause tears when they might die, seeing one of the villains' deaths lead to a heartbreaking moment between Twice and Toga was a surprise.

Chapter 266 of the series is Twice's last stand as he is stabbed in the back by Hawks. As part of his final gasp, all Twice can think of is saving his friends that are currently struggling against the heroes. As he dies, he summons a final double that saves a struggling Toga and Mr. Compress. But when the two of them ask him to summon more, the double begins to fall apart noting how it's taking everything he has to hold together.

Toga begins to realize what this means as Twice reveals Hawks pulled one over on him. As the final double begins to melt, he pulls out a copy of the hankie Toga gave to him to keep his face wrapped during the Shie Hassaikai arc. He places it on her face, and as the double melts away Toga thanks him one last time for saving him.

The only thing is, these doubles have been confirmed not to share experiences with one another. Meaning that while this version of Twice was able to say his final goodbyes to Toga, the two of them will never have that moment for real. Twice never got those final crucial minutes as his life was tragically lost as a casualty of the greater hero world.

How did you feel about Twice's final moments in the series? How do you think Toga will react now that Twice is gone? How did you feel about a villain being the first major character in this war to lose their life? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

