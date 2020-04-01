Demon Slayer Breaks Massive 2010 Sales Record

The biggest anime series of 2019 is continuing to smash records with each new chapter of its manga as Demon Slayer breaks what may be its biggest record to date! Since the story of Tanjiro and his sister Nezuko has taken the manga world by storm, the popular franchise of One Piece has been in a struggle against the newcomer juggernaut, with Demon Slayer managing to break a number of sales records that were once thought impossible for any other franchise aside from Eiichiro Oda's wildly successful series. It will be interesting to see how the war between pirates and slayers continues into the future!

For those who have yet to catch up with the popular series, Demon Slayer follows the story of Tanjiro, a young man who finds himself becoming a demon slayer following the horrific murder of his family. In the assault on his loved ones, Tanjiro's sister Nezuko becomes infected with demon blood and begins transforming into a demon herself. With Tanjiro joining the Demon Slayer Corps in order to both avenge his family as well as discover a cure to restore his sister's humanity! With its fast paced action and hilarious, enduring characters, it's no surprise to see how it has managed to top the charts when it comes to manga sales!

Twitter User WSJ_Manga shared the factoid that Demon Slayer has surpassed the manga sales for One Piece during the same time of the Straw Hat Pirates' manga back in 2010, also noting that the new coming anime franchise is extremely close to defeating the pinnacle of Eiichiro Oda's franchise in terms of sales:

With this week, Kimetsu no Yaiba reaches 34.128.478 copies in Oricon 2020, meaning it surpasses ONE PIECE's sales in 2010 and officially becomes the 2nd most sold series within a fiscal year. It's now 3.867.895 copies away of beating ONE PIECE's lifetime record in 2011. https://t.co/z4y71UTFMj — Weekly Shonen Jump (@WSJ_manga) April 1, 2020

It is especially surprising to see Demon Slayer beating out One Piece in terms of manga sales, considering Luffy and his fellow swash bucklers are neck deep in an adventure that is considered to be one of their most popular to date. The Wano Country Arc sees the Straw Hat Pirates entering into a new isolated nation, looking to free its citizens from a tyrannical rule.

Which franchise do you prefer more, One Piece or Demon Slayer? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and demon slaying!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.