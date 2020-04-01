Adult Swim Fans Are Stunned By The Surprise Release Of A New Primal Episode

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal is his spiritual follow up series to the conclusion of Samurai Jack, which ended its run following a long hiatus on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim, and the graphic animated series stunned fans last night by releasing a brand new episode last night. With the animated series following both a caveman and his dinosaur hunting partner, Spear and Fang, the series wasn't afraid to pull any punches with its initial episodes, showing off just how brutal this prehistoric world could be. With blood and guts aplenty, the world of Primal is a harsh and beautiful one with fans jumping for joy at its return!

The "season finale" of the first episodes of the series left Spear and Fang in a very terrifying situation, with their fate unclear following a graphic battle against a clan of primates that used supernatural abilities to increase their powers. One of Primal's greatest strengths isn't simply the animation but also the in-depth characterization of its protagonists in a series that has next to no dialogue to speak of! Needless to say, if you haven't had the chance to watch Primal yet, it gets our highest recommendation!