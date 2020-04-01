Adult Swim Fans Are Stunned By The Surprise Release Of A New Primal Episode

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal is his spiritual follow up series to the conclusion of Samurai Jack, which ended its run following a long hiatus on Cartoon Network‘s Adult Swim, and the graphic animated series stunned fans last night by releasing a brand new episode last night. With the animated series following both a caveman and his dinosaur hunting partner, Spear and Fang, the series wasn’t afraid to pull any punches with its initial episodes, showing off just how brutal this prehistoric world could be. With blood and guts aplenty, the world of Primal is a harsh and beautiful one with fans jumping for joy at its return!
The “season finale” of the first episodes of the series left Spear and Fang in a very terrifying situation, with their fate unclear following a graphic battle against a clan of primates that used supernatural abilities to increase their powers. One of Primal’s greatest strengths isn’t simply the animation but also the in-depth characterization of its protagonists in a series that has next to no dialogue to speak of! Needless to say, if you haven’t had the chance to watch Primal yet, it gets our highest recommendation!
April Fools
Adult Swim aired a new episode of Primal tonight for April Fools— TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) April 1, 2020
I guess the fools are the ones who didn’t tune in to see it… #Primal pic.twitter.com/oW6Doxag4g
Primal Definitely Helps The Month!
Adult Swim has surprised everyone by dropping the first episode of the second season of Primal. Already, April is off to a good start. pic.twitter.com/thMCUvElkk— Animated Antic (@Animated_Antic) April 1, 2020
Definitely Not A Joke
ADULT SWIM IS AIRING AN ALL NEW PRIMAL EPISODE!— Ryan Walterson (@RWalterson) April 1, 2020
THIS IS NOT A JOKE pic.twitter.com/29F2N9Wf8I
Terrible Time For Sleep
Wait, Adult Swim showed episode 6 of Primal last night? I missed all the April 1st Adult Swim goodies this year. Why did I go to bed early? pic.twitter.com/VWUFduC0LG— Andrew Link (@SpeedyDonut) April 1, 2020
Slide 5
Thank you Mr. Genndy! #Primal on [adult swim]— Anthony M (@ant3YT94) April 1, 2020
Fantastic Expression
Adult Swim aired a new episode of #Primal on April Fools’ Day and I missed it….. pic.twitter.com/ZVZJ8YQXRV— Robert (@DemiFiendRSA) April 1, 2020
It Is Indeed Insane
wtfffff this adult swim show #primal looks fucking insannnnne— ً (@flossyfem) April 1, 2020
Big Thanks To Adult Swim
So hyped to be watching more #Primal thanks @adultswim— Duelist (@HeartofSword75) April 1, 2020
Simply Stunning
Okay, I’ve clearly missed something here. Apparently, Adult Swim just aired a new episode of #Primal as part of their April Fools broadcasting. WHAT?!— Isaiah Montvel-Cohen (@IsaiahMontvel) April 1, 2020
Did anyone catch that?! Did anyone record it?! I MUST KNOW! pic.twitter.com/BDPNbPSbol
Definitely Worthy Of The Caps Lock
DID ADULT SWIM AIR A NEW EPISODE OF PRIMAL WTF ERNHJOISNHFGVOISNHFGIUJSNFG— NicholasTheIrkenCage (@NickTheIrken) April 1, 2020