My Hero Academia Fans Are Freaking Out Over Season Four Finale's Animation
With the season four finale of My Hero Academia now in the pan, fans are losing their minds at the high level of animation employed by Studio Bones to perfectly show off the battle between Endeavor, Hawks, and the League of Villains' High End Nomu! With the current number one and number two heroes unleashing the full potential of their quirks, the animation studio that has been giving us the adventures of Midoriya and the rest of his classmates at UA Academy has shown off some of the highest levels of animation the anime has ever seen and fans are definitely taking notice!
My Hero Academia's fourth season may have come to a close, but the stinger of the finale gave us confirmation that a fifth season is on the way, further exploring the new world where Endeavor and Hawks are the top new heroes and Midoriya seems to be dealing with some interesting new developments with his quirk of One For All. As manga fans of the franchise know, there are some BIG developments that will be dropping as the series moves forward.
Congrats!
Congratulations to BONES Studio for animated My Hero Academia from season 1 until now, next season 5.
Can't say anything about Endeavour vs High-end Noumu. It insanity reach above super fuckin' heat celsius🔥🔥🔥🔥#MyHeroAcademia Season 4 Episode 25 pic.twitter.com/l77OFOGEKa— Not Am 🍥 (@NotRealAm) April 4, 2020
It's Fire!
My Hero Academia.. oh my word!!! pic.twitter.com/bAVdN4U7ly— Gepetto 🎭 (@trizzle37) April 4, 2020
So Good Indeed
new episode of my hero academia was so good bruh— Chill (@chillixiion) April 4, 2020
Onward To Season 5!
So season 4 of My Hero Academia is over, onward to season 5! Damn this last episode was awesome!— Grimm Leader (@GrimmLeader) April 4, 2020
Endeavor Is Here!
My Hero Academia spent all their budget in one place and it was this week's episode and BY GOD'S THEY DID IT. ENDEAVOR IS HERE— Fuhret (@TheFuhret) April 4, 2020
Serious Props To Bones
#Endeavor really just proved why he is the number 1 hero. Props to Studio Bones and their staff for making one of the best My Hero Academia episodes from start to finish. pic.twitter.com/Gf4VvJePdM— Prideful Sin 🅙 (@PridefuISin) April 4, 2020
Doing The Manga Justice
Merci Bones de ne pas avoir censuré ce moment pic.twitter.com/gSyz6GqHba— L'Oracle My Hero Academia (@MTAcademia) April 4, 2020
GOAT GOAT GOAT
ENDEAVOR: GOAT🐐— ceo of loving gojo satoru 📚 (@yujisakr) April 4, 2020
BONES: GOAT🐐
MY HERO ACADEMIA: GOAT 🐐
HORIKOSHI: GOAT 🐐 pic.twitter.com/qwN08dr9So
The Hypest Ending
TODAYS MY HERO ACADEMIA SEASON FINALE WAS INSANE!! ENDEAVOR AND HAWKS WERE THE STARS HARDCORE! what a hype way to end season 4! pic.twitter.com/il599MmoYG— 🌴Jake Uzumaki 🌴(Backup) BORUTO HYPE 2020 (@jacobhuston14) April 4, 2020
The Best Episode Yet
Now THAT was the My Hero Academia I've been missing for like the past 2 months! Wow!! They just made up for all of it that may be one of their best episodes yet!!— Adam Hedrick ☘️ (@Ad_It_Up__) April 4, 2020
