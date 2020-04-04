My Hero Academia Fans Are Freaking Out Over Season Four Finale's Animation

With the season four finale of My Hero Academia now in the pan, fans are losing their minds at the high level of animation employed by Studio Bones to perfectly show off the battle between Endeavor, Hawks, and the League of Villains' High End Nomu! With the current number one and number two heroes unleashing the full potential of their quirks, the animation studio that has been giving us the adventures of Midoriya and the rest of his classmates at UA Academy has shown off some of the highest levels of animation the anime has ever seen and fans are definitely taking notice!

My Hero Academia's fourth season may have come to a close, but the stinger of the finale gave us confirmation that a fifth season is on the way, further exploring the new world where Endeavor and Hawks are the top new heroes and Midoriya seems to be dealing with some interesting new developments with his quirk of One For All. As manga fans of the franchise know, there are some BIG developments that will be dropping as the series moves forward.