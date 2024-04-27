My Hero Academia Season 7 Shares New Look at Star And Stripe

My Hero Academia's seventh season will take the anime world by storm next month, and a big reason for that is Star And Stripe, North America's number one hero. From her first appearance in the season six finale, anime fans could immediately draw a comparison between Cathleen Bate and All Might. To prep shonen fans for the return of UA Academy, Studio Bones has shared a new poster of Star And Stripe as she preps to test her strength against All For One, Shigaraki, and the League of Villains.

Without diving too deeply into spoiler territory, Cathleen Bate is the number one hero of America for a reason. Her Quirk, New Order, is unlike anything seen in the series to date and is the reason why she is able to look like the former Symbol of Peace. Ironically enough, season seven isn't the first time that anime fans were able to catch a glimpse of Cathleen. In the first film of the anime franchise, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, viewers were given a glimpse of All Might's earlier years when he was studying in America. In saving innocent civilians from a supervillain attack, All Might saved a young Cathleen, and Star And Stripe spent the rest of her life aiming to live up to her hero.

My Hero Academia: Star And Stripe Poster

My Hero Academia's seventh season will premiere its first episode on May 4th, setting the stage for the grand finale of the series. When last we left Class 1-A, they had seen better days as Hero Society is barely hanging on thanks to the aftermath of the Paranormal Liberation War. Luckily, Deku was able to ditch his "Dark Hero" phase and rejoin his classmates for the fight ahead.

When it comes to the Final Arc playing out in My Hero Academia's manga, some of the biggest battles have already come to a close. The upcoming seventh season will kick things off with a bang as Star And Stripe will be placed front and center. For those who have been keeping up with the manga, the North American hero's presence is going to rock the world of UA Academy to its core.

What are your predictions for the arrival of Star And Stripe?