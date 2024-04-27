Looney Tunes Voice Actor Disses Anime Characters in Hilarious Videos

There have been quite a few anime crossovers that fans have witnessed in the past. The Z-Fighters have teamed up with the Straw Hat Pirates, the Titans have taken on the Avengers, and Deadpool has fought alongside All Might. In a new twist, the voice of Looney Tunes' Foghorn Leghorn has participated in a hilarious series of memes that see the overgrown chicken talking down to some of the biggest anime characters in the world.

Unfortunately, Looney Tunes hasn't had the best news for its fans in recent memory. Warner Bros scrapped the movie Coyote Vs. Acme, a film that blended the animated world with that of live-action and starred the likes of Will Forte, Lana Condor, and John Cena. At present, WB has stood firm in not revealing any plans to release the movie, despite the positive critic reviews and fan outcry. For Looney Tunes' fans, there is another project on the way as the animated movie, "The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie" is slated to release this fall. Focusing on Daffy Duck and Porky Pig attempting to save the Earth from an alien invasion, it will be interesting to see if the movie hits theaters or will arrive on MAX.

Foghorn Leghorn Verbally Destroys Anime Characters

Voice Actor Eric Bauza has been playing the role of Foghorn Leghorn in various Looney Tunes projects for years, but this isn't the only cartoon character he is known for. Bauza has also had big roles in the likes of Ben 10, Teen Titans Go, Ultimate Spider-Man, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and many more. In some hilarious new posts, Bauza takes swings at characters from Dragon Ball Z and Frieren: Beyond Journey's End.

There has never been an official crossover between the colorful characters of the Looney Tunes universe and any anime property, but there is a unique crossover featuring the likes of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Elmer Fudd, and more. In a line of DC Comics' issues, readers were able to see some hilarious stories that saw the lighter characters from the Looney Tunes' universe teaming up with the brightest heroes and darkest villains of the comic book company.

What do you think of this hilarious crossover?