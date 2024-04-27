Mobile Suit Gundam: Seed Freedom Reveals English Dub Cast

Mobile Suit Gundam: Seed Freedom has officially become the biggest movie in the mech anime franchise. Pulling in close to $29 million USD in Japan alone, the movie is aiming to make landfall in North America next month. Luckily for Western anime fans, the film will be presented in both its original Japanese iteration as well as an English Dub, with the latter's cast being revealed by Bandai Namco. The future looks bright for those getting into a robot as Seed Freedom isn't the only Gundam project arriving this year.

Anime is becoming a hot ticket item in North American theaters, with recent examples such as Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, The Boy And The Heron, and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 seeing some big box office returns. When it comes to Seed Freedom, the theatrical run will be a limited affair, with the original Japanese version playing the night of May 7th and the English Dub arriving on the night of May 8th. You can pick up tickets to the biggest Gundam movie to date by clicking here.

Gundam Seed Freedom's English Dub Cast Revealed

The English Dub Cast of Mobile Suit Gundam: Seed Freedom will have both old and new voice actors joining the big anime film. Several actors from the original television series' English Dub will be making a comeback, so Gundam fans better strap in for the adventure to come. Here's the list of voice actors that make up the cast:

Max Mittelman as Kira Yamato

Stephanie Sheh as Lacus Clyne

Kieran Regan as Shinn Asuka

Alyson Leigh Rosenfeld as Lunamaria Hawke

Kelly Baskin as Agnes Giebenrath

Ben Balmaceda as Albert Heinlein

Chris Hackney as Athrun Zala

Cherami Leigh as Cagalli Yula Athha

Lizzie Freeman as Aura Maha Khyber

Alejandro Saab as Orphee Lam Tao

Zeno Robinson as Shura Serpentine

Ama Lee as Ingri Tradol

If you want to catch up on the original Mobile Suit Gundam SEED, the original series can be streamed on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the anime adaptation that kicked off this new Gundam entry, "In Cosmic Era (C.E.) 70... The tensions mounted between the Earth Alliance and the ZAFT Forces caused by the 'Bloody Valentine' tragedy have erupted into an all-out war. The Earth Alliance's mobile armor forces and tanks launch...mobile suits are destroyed one after another...It seemed a foregone conclusion that the Earth Alliance, with its superior numbers, would be victorious. But this initial assessment proved to be false. Almost 11 months have passed since the conflict began, with no end in sight..."