My Hero Academia Fans Are Freaking Out Over Season Four Finale’s Animation

With the season four finale of My Hero Academia now in the pan, fans are losing their minds at the high level of animation employed by Studio Bones to perfectly show off the battle between Endeavor, Hawks, and the League of Villains’ High End Nomu! With the current number one and number two heroes unleashing the full potential of their quirks, the animation studio that has been giving us the adventures of Midoriya and the rest of his classmates at UA Academy has shown off some of the highest levels of animation the anime has ever seen and fans are definitely taking notice!

My Hero Academia’s fourth season may have come to a close, but the stinger of the finale gave us confirmation that a fifth season is on the way, further exploring the new world where Endeavor and Hawks are the top new heroes and Midoriya seems to be dealing with some interesting new developments with his quirk of One For All. As manga fans of the franchise know, there are some BIG developments that will be dropping as the series moves forward.

Congrats!

Congratulations to BONES Studio for animated My Hero Academia from season 1 until now, next season 5.



Can’t say anything about Endeavour vs High-end Noumu. It insanity reach above super fuckin’ heat celsius🔥🔥🔥🔥#MyHeroAcademia Season 4 Episode 25 pic.twitter.com/l77OFOGEKa — Not Am 🍥 (@NotRealAm) April 4, 2020

It’s Fire!

My Hero Academia.. oh my word!!! pic.twitter.com/bAVdN4U7ly — Gepetto 🎭 (@trizzle37) April 4, 2020

So Good Indeed

new episode of my hero academia was so good bruh — Chill (@chillixiion) April 4, 2020

Onward To Season 5!

So season 4 of My Hero Academia is over, onward to season 5! Damn this last episode was awesome! — Grimm Leader (@GrimmLeader) April 4, 2020

Endeavor Is Here!

My Hero Academia spent all their budget in one place and it was this week’s episode and BY GOD’S THEY DID IT. ENDEAVOR IS HERE — Fuhret (@TheFuhret) April 4, 2020

Serious Props To Bones

#Endeavor really just proved why he is the number 1 hero. Props to Studio Bones and their staff for making one of the best My Hero Academia episodes from start to finish. pic.twitter.com/Gf4VvJePdM — Prideful Sin 🅙 (@PridefuISin) April 4, 2020

Doing The Manga Justice

Merci Bones de ne pas avoir censuré ce moment pic.twitter.com/gSyz6GqHba — L’Oracle My Hero Academia (@MTAcademia) April 4, 2020

GOAT GOAT GOAT

ENDEAVOR: GOAT🐐

BONES: GOAT🐐

MY HERO ACADEMIA: GOAT 🐐

HORIKOSHI: GOAT 🐐 pic.twitter.com/qwN08dr9So — ceo of loving gojo satoru 📚 (@yujisakr) April 4, 2020

The Hypest Ending

TODAYS MY HERO ACADEMIA SEASON FINALE WAS INSANE!! ENDEAVOR AND HAWKS WERE THE STARS HARDCORE! what a hype way to end season 4! pic.twitter.com/il599MmoYG — 🌴Jake Uzumaki 🌴(Backup) BORUTO HYPE 2020 (@jacobhuston14) April 4, 2020

The Best Episode Yet