My Hero Academia Trolls Fans Hard Over Dabi's Real Name

If there is one thing fans of My Hero Academia can count on, it is the secrecy behind Dabi's name. The villain has kept his identity under lock and key since the very beginning. Of course, fans have been trying to suss out his real name all of this time, so you can imagine how often creator Kohei Horikoshi is asked to give info on Dabi. And when he did just that this past weekend, well - it did not got quite as expected.

Recently, My Hero Academia put out a new chapter, and it was there fans met up with Dabi and Hawks. The latter spent the majority of last week bringing Twice to his knees, and their battle ended up killing the beloved villain. Dabi is angrier than ever given the loss, and he decides to let Hawks in on a secret before Dabi deals a lethal blow to the hero.

(Photo: Shueisha)

The manga shows Dabi telling Hawks his true identity, warning the Pro Hero how badly he messed up by worrying over Twice the most. His identity is so scary that Dabi knows it would turn him into a major target, and Hawks is visibly shaken by the news. Luckily, he is left alive long enough for Tokoyami to rescue him which is nice. After all, Hawks might know Dabi's real name, but the same cannot be said for readers.

After all, Horikoshi chose to troll fans with his little reveal. Dabi told his name to Hawks, but the dialogue bubble in which the name appeared was blacked out. That means readers were not able to glean any secrets from it, and they have lots to say about the fake out.

In fact, you can check out a sample of those reactions in the slides below. Many fans are wondering when Horikoshi will ever spill the beans and hopefully confirm one of long-held suspicions. Many have wondered if Dabi might be the lost son of Endeavor, and given Hawks' shocked reaction, fans are willing to put even more stock into the theory nowadays.

Did this prank take you by surprise...? What is your hunch about Dabi? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!