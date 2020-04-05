My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Drops Big One For All Surprise

✖

When it comes to My Hero Academia, fans can expect surprise at each and every turn. Creator Kohei Horikoshi was raised on comic books, so the artist knows how to drop some major cliffhangers. The anime has followed in his footsteps, and it turns out the finale of season four dropped a tease few fans saw coming.

Over the weekend, fans watched as the final episode of My Hero Academia season four went live. It was there fans watched Izuku Midoriya get to train a bit. All things were normal until the boy fell into a trance of sorts, and it was there fans learned a special secret about One For All.

As you can see in the clip below, Izuku wakes up in a world unlike any we have seen before. The boy is covered from his mouth down in a strange green mist. To his side, fans can see several familiar users of One For All along with some who cannot be made out. And right before him, fans can see All For One in his prime taking on his little brother.

OH MY GOD THE FINALE ENDS WITH DEKU’S DREAM OF THE PREDECESSORS OF OFA!!!!!!!!#BNHAspoilers pic.twitter.com/PmN354HMUn — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) April 4, 2020

The My Hero Academia clip goes on to show Izuku have a one-on-one encounter with the younger brother before our hero snaps to. There is little confirmation given about this scene, but fans are convinced they know what explanation they will get in season five. It isn't hard to put the fact together; Somehow, Izuku entered his consciousness where the predecessors of One For All rest. It is there Izuku can tap into his power even more so, and fans are certainly curious to see what kind of impact this reveal has on story.

Were you surprised by this final scene? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.