My Hero Academia Fans Rally Around Creator After Online Bully Goes Too Far

My Hero Academia fans are the definition of ride or die. Years ago, the Pro Hero series made its debut under creator Kohei Horikoshi, and the artist wowed millions with his superhero tale. Today, the series is considered one of the best in the genre, but Horikoshi's fame has elevated his errors as well as his successes. That is why one netizen decided it was time to call out Horikoshi, but the fandom is rallying behind the artist now that the bully's threats have gone too far.

The ordeal began on a Chinese social media page as one user began to share their complaints about Horikoshi. This attack came months after the series was banned in China due to a perceived reference hidden in the manga regarding war crimes. While Horikoshi and his publisher have stressed the reference was unintentional, netizens such as this person have not accepted the apology.

As recorded by My Hero Academia fans on Twitter, the social media threats went from simple to elaborate as the bully said they intended to go to Horikoshi's home in mid-April. The netizen said he is currently in Japan and plans to falsify his nationality to prevent Horikoshi from being suspicious, but fans were quick to report the threat to editors at Shueisha.

There has been no updates on the situation over the weekend, but fans of My Hero Academia are standing up against the bully. While Horikoshi did ruffle plenty of feathers with his war crimes controversy, he has worked hard to mend those broken ties. Even fans who are still angry with the artist agree these extreme threats are inappropriate, and you can find a slew of their reactions below:

