Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn Fans Get the Movie Trending Online

Dragon Ball has had a great many movies under its belt, and fans are liable to argue over their favorite flick. Time and again, the debate has surfaced within the fandom, but it is going viral in a big way. With so many online at home during the pandemic, a recent Dragon Ball survey has caught fire on Twitter, and it has so many netizens sticking out their necks for the one and only Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn.

The whole thing began when a user decided to ask the big question about Dragon Ball; They wanted to find out once and for all what the top three films of the franchise are. With a slew to choose from, fans from around the world signaled their answer, and it was there Fusion Reborn took first place.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

As you can see in the slides below, fans were quick to lift up the later movie. Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn is one of those movies which defined the shonen. Much like Broly - Legendary Super Saiyan, this movie is a big one in the franchise. It gave fans their first look at Gogeta which is considered the strongest fusion out there. Fans were pressed by the reveal decades ago, and they have still not gotten over it.

These days, Fusion Reborn remains a powerful film within the fandom, and it helped usher in a new era of power scaling for Dragon Ball. Fans are not afraid to stick themselves out for the film along with other classics like Cooler's Revenge. And with new additions like Dragon Ball Super: Broly to consider, there are even more movies for old-school fans to love.

What are your thoughts on Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn? Is it your favorite of the franchise? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!