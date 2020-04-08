Dragon Ball Super Artwork Imagines Son Goku's Bizarre JoJo Makeover

✖

While Goku has certainly done his fair share of weird things during his long tenure in the franchise of Dragon Ball, he certainly hasn't done anything as strange like the characters of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, though one fan has imagined what the Saiyan warrior would look like if he became a member of the Joestar bloodline! Currently, in Dragon Ball Super, Goku is employing Ultra Instinct in order to attempt to take down the energy sapping sorcerer named Moro. With Dragon Ball being a bizarre world on its own, we could certainly see some Akira Toriyama characters falling into the world of Stands!

At the end of the day, the battles of Dragon Ball and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure don't have a lot in common outside the implementation of numerous rapid fire punches thrown between opponents like candy. The battles that are paramount in Hirohiko Araki's franchise that follows the Joestar bloodline are populated with ethereal beings known as Stands, with the Stand Users relying on their idiosyncratic powers rather than an ever rising power level or transformations which change the color of their hair. While JoJo's Bizarre Adventure hasn't had a crossover with Dragon Ball officially, or any other anime, it would certainly be interesting to see how all these anime characters would interact!

Twitter Artist CellManArt shared this impressive look at Son Goku if he were to debut in the art style that was made famous by JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's creator, Hirohiko Araki, which took fans through a series of generations and Stand battles that has propelled the franchise to high levels of popularity:

To clarify a lil something, I didn't draw the JoJo Goku in "Araki Style" but did it in basically my version of the Part 5 style. Which is why the Part 5 logo is there. :) https://t.co/YxXrm9N9hU — CELL-MAN 🐢 (@CELLMANart) April 7, 2020

Dragon Ball and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure have something in common in that we don't know when both of their anime series will return, as the Moro Arc and the Stone Ocean story line respectively have not been confirmed to arrive on viewers' small screens. We're crossing our fingers that we'll see the return of Goku and the Joestars sooner rather than later!

What do you think of this crossover art between Dragon Ball and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, Dragon Ball, and JoJo!

