Femme Dragon Ball Cosplay Gives Super Saiyan Vegeta New Spin

Although Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball is the story of Goku, as it continued to progress throughout the years and take off different forms it started to focus on another key figure. After his introduction during the pivotal Saiyan arc in Dragon Ball Z, Vegeta has been a critical component of each following battle in the entire series' run so far. His relationship with Goku (which began as a genuine hatred, turned rivalry, and eventually a respectful friendship) is now one of the main reasons fans continue to look forward to each new release from the series.

In fact, the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc currently unfolding in the Dragon Ball Super manga seems to tease that Vegeta might actually be the one to save the day this time! But where did all of this really kick off for Vegeta? When did he get his very own cemented place in the franchise? Although the Namek arc did provide plenty of great moments, the Android arc is where Vegeta really got time to shine as the anti-hero fans had come to love.

What really sparked it all was the debut of Vegeta's Super Saiyan form, and the ensuing battle with Android 19. It was such a cool and distinct look following Goku's own pivotal transformation, and it was captured in a fierce new way thanks to artist @molecularagatha (who you can find on Instagram here). With a fun femme take on this fan-favorite look, it's definitely a great argument for why Vegeta's still so great. Check it out:

Vegeta's had plenty of memorable moments and looks over the years, and it's gotten to the point where he's become a much more fan-favorite character than Goku. Many fans (and even the voice behind Vegeta, Christopher Sabat himself) are even hoping Vegeta takes over as the next God of Destruction someday. It would be fitting cap for his royal heritage and heroic turn over the years!

How do you feel about Vegeta's role in Dragon Ball over the years? Do you think Dragon Ball Super will finally help Vegeta make his official transition to a hero after all this time? Which Vegeta form is the best overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

