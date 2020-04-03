Dragon Ball Fans Are Praising The Series During Quarantine
With many under quarantine to help stop the spread of the Corona Virus, many Dragon Ball fans are either re-watching the series or attempting to get their loved ones into the world of Goku, Vegeta, and the rest of the Z Fighters. With hundreds of episodes spanning three anime series, there is plenty of material to dive into when it comes to what is arguably the most popular Shonen series the world over! Though Dragon Ball Super has yet to state when it will return, perhaps now is a good time to catch up on the Moro Arc running in the manga as well!
It's What A Good Sibling Does
Quarantine day 21: my older brother called me to tell me the plot of Dragon Ball Z.
That was the whole phonecall.— CORN TEEN (@TheHomelyBaby) April 3, 2020
It's Very Quotable
Eric’s quarantine time includes sending me Dragon Ball quotes from the episodes he’s watching lmao 💕 pic.twitter.com/yYBP2WW1qS— Cass (@haicassy) March 24, 2020
That's Dedication
THINGS YOU CAN DO IN QUARANTINE:
- watch dragon ball— goku 🐉 (@goku_txt) March 20, 2020
- play dragon ball fighterz
- read dragon ball
- tell other people to watch dragon ball
- tell other people to play dragon ball fighterz
- talk about dragon ball
- think about dragon ball
Now Is The Time
If there’s ever a time to rewatch Dragon Ball Z and it’s 291 episodes from start to finish, it’s during a nationwide quarantine— Dennis Chambers (@DennisChambers_) March 18, 2020
That's Commitment
Might fuck around and watch all 200+ episodes of Dragon Ball Z during this quarantine.— Roden (@NickRoden23) March 16, 2020
A Dragon Ball Church Would Be Something
Day 4 of Quarantine: I'm thinking about having kids. Starting up a religious commune and making them all worship the image of Son Goku from Dragon Ball. pic.twitter.com/0E9XX7H4RB— MarkAfterDark🍁 (@MerkDEnglish) March 20, 2020
A Winning Combination
Wine drunk and dragon ball z. Quarantine ain't too bad— 🌻 Emily Ann (@schmemily_) March 22, 2020
Find Out Next Time!
Can I watch all 9 seasons of Dragon Ball Z during my 2 week #selfquarantine?
Find out next time on DRAGON BALL Z#COVID19 #coronavirus #Quarantine— Joshua Francom (is self-quarantining, so should u) (@Frakbox) March 20, 2020
