Dragon Ball Fans Are Praising The Series During Quarantine

By Evan Valentine

With many under quarantine to help stop the spread of the Corona Virus, many Dragon Ball fans are either re-watching the series or attempting to get their loved ones into the world of Goku, Vegeta, and the rest of the Z Fighters. With hundreds of episodes spanning three anime series, there is plenty of material to dive into when it comes to what is arguably the most popular Shonen series the world over! Though Dragon Ball Super has yet to state when it will return, perhaps now is a good time to catch up on the Moro Arc running in the manga as well!

DBZ
(Photo: Toei Animation)

It's What A Good Sibling Does

It's Very Quotable

That's Dedication

Now Is The Time

That's Commitment

A Dragon Ball Church Would Be Something

A Winning Combination

Find Out Next Time!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of