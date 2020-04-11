JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Gives Us Perfect Lisa Lisa

In a time before Stands, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure was all about the ripple and this cosplay that honors the series gives us a perfect look for the teacher of Joseph Joestar in the series of Battle Tendency who goes by the name of Lisa Lisa! The mysterious teacher originally debuts to the Joestar when he is attempting to strengthen his powers in the way of the Ripple, led there by his "frenemy" of Caesar Zeppeli where the duo had to undergo a series of life or death challenges in order to learn all they could from the ripple master of Lisa Lisa!

Lisa Lisa herself may have never had a Stand to call her own, but her mastery of the Ripple came in handy for her students, though it couldn't save Caesar from being killed during his battle with one of the Pillarmen. Though the generations moved past Lisa Lisa and the events of Battle Tendency, there's always a possibility that she may return as others have throughout the series though we imagine she would return as an old woman!

What do you think of this amazing cosplay from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's Second Season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.