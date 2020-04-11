JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Gives Us Perfect Lisa Lisa
In a time before Stands, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure was all about the ripple and this cosplay that honors the series gives us a perfect look for the teacher of Joseph Joestar in the series of Battle Tendency who goes by the name of Lisa Lisa! The mysterious teacher originally debuts to the Joestar when he is attempting to strengthen his powers in the way of the Ripple, led there by his "frenemy" of Caesar Zeppeli where the duo had to undergo a series of life or death challenges in order to learn all they could from the ripple master of Lisa Lisa!
Lisa Lisa herself may have never had a Stand to call her own, but her mastery of the Ripple came in handy for her students, though it couldn't save Caesar from being killed during his battle with one of the Pillarmen. Though the generations moved past Lisa Lisa and the events of Battle Tendency, there's always a possibility that she may return as others have throughout the series though we imagine she would return as an old woman!
View this post on Instagram
𝘐𝘧 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘭𝘺 𝘸𝘪𝘴𝘩 𝘵𝘰 𝘮𝘢𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘏𝘢𝘮𝘰𝘯 𝘪𝘯 𝘢 𝘮𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘩, 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘮𝘶𝘴𝘵 𝘣𝘦 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘥𝘪𝘦 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘵! 💙 . I've been saying I needed to costest Lisa Lisa for ages - but today I finally got around to trying her out! Her makeup has definitely been the easiest so far. She has no "Jojo lines" in the animation but I decided to give her a few minimal ones since I love the way it looks! ❤ Also, this should go without saying, but what's in my hand is just a rolled up piece of paper 🤣👋🏻 Giorno Giovanna didn't become the boss for nothing- . I'm gonna be real personal with y'all for a second - the coronavirus situation has taken a toll on my mental health with the cons I planned to go to getting cancelled, my school shutting down, and my family in an irrational state of panic. My anxiety's been on and off and I've been missing my friends a lot more than usual. I even had a Bruno costume I was working on that I've lost complete motivation to touch again. It's okay to not be okay though - the best thing I've learned is to honestly look on the bright side and focus on the good things happening in life rather than the bad. Even one good thing can outweigh a multitude of negativities 💗 . #lisalisacosplay #lisalisa #jojosbizarreadventurecosplay #jojosbizarreadventure #jjba #jjbacosplay #lisalisajojo #jojocosplay #battletendency #battletendencycosplay #cosplay #cosplayer #cosplayersofinstagram #anime #animecosplay #girlswhocosplay #animecosplayer
What do you think of this amazing cosplay from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's Second Season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.