JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders is Now Streaming on Netflix

Hirohiko Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is one of the longest running action manga and anime series ever, and it also happens to have one of the most passionate fanbases. Ranging from entire families to fans who can't help but see the franchise's influences everywhere they turn, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has provided some of the most iconic anime and manga moments over its long tenure. Although it comes in many forms thanks to its long running story rebooting itself over eight different eras, some of the core tenants of the franchise spawn from one of the entries in particular.

Arguably the most influential, and most popular, iteration of the franchise comes from its third part, Stardust Crusaders. This part saw the series shift away from the Ripple ability and introduced the now integral Stands which morphed the battles in the franchise in such unexpected ways. This part also tends to be an anime favorite, and now even more fans can check it out.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders joins the first two parts now streaming on Netflix. This third part is listed under its own title (rather than a numerical season), and spans 48 episodes with both the original Japanese and English language dubs being available for streaming. Now even more fans can jump into this bizarre series!

Hey fight show fans, we just added Hunter x Hunter season four and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders! Gon and Killua take a trip to Greed Island, while the family Joestar continues its struggle against the immortal DIO. pic.twitter.com/HgST9VviOu — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 29, 2020

Following Phantom Blood and Battle Tendency, the third era of the series tends to be one of the most recognized around the world because it was the one often being adapted. Before David Production began adapting the entire franchise into anime (as fans are still waiting on the sixth iteration), Stardust Crusaders was the only part of the franchise to get anime specials and even a fighting game produced by Capcom.

This third part also brings the majority of the Dio saga to a close, so it's explosive finale probably plays into its popularity as well! But now that it's on Netflix, even more fans can join the conversation. Will you be checking out Stardust Crusaders on Netflix? What's your favorite part of the anime so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

