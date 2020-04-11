Toonami Will be Helping Fans Stay Home with Dragon Ball Z Kai Cell Saga Marathon

It's been a rough time for everyone as the efforts to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease brought on by the novel coronavirus has led those around the world to stay indoors for long periods of time. The silver lining for anime fans means it's been a great time to dive into all of the shows that have been recommended and discussed over the years. Now the Toonami programming block on Adult Swim will provide a great way to re-experience some of Dragon Ball Z's best moments with the next airing of the block this Saturday.

With the upcoming delays of various English dubs, and other major series on the block soon coming to an end, Toonami is going to have to make some adjustments to the schedule. But while they figure things out, Toonami is also giving fans a great reason to stay indoors with a marathon featuring Dragon Ball Z Kai's Cell Saga.

Announced with a special promotional video, Toonami will be curing our indoor boredom with a Dragon Ball Z Kai marathon featuring the first seven episodes of the Cell Saga. Running on Saturday, April 11th from 11:30PM EST to 3:00 AM EST, this marathon will go from the episode where Super Saiyan Vegeta fights Cell and eventually allows him to absorb Android 18 to Goku's first confrontation with Cell.

The beginning of the Cell Saga is a great place for a marathon, especially considering Dragon Ball Z Kai is no longer an official part of the Toonami block (instead airing on Cartoon Network earlier in the evening). So now Saturday night is set!When Toonami's programming block returns on April 18th, it will undergo some changes for the time being as Adult Swim makes necessary changes and prepares the new schedule amid the pandemic.

The line-up beginning on Saturday, April 18th breaks down as such:

12:00 AM - My Hero Academia

12:30 AM - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

1:00 AM - Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma

1:30 AM - Black Clover

2:00 AM - JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind

2:30 AM - Naruto: Shippuden

Will you be checking out Toonami's Dragon Ball Z Kai marathon? What were your favorite moments of that saga overall? Which marathons would you like to see on Toonami next? Which new shows would be a great fit for the block?

