Rick and Morty Star Teases How Season 7's Biggest Story Comes Back in Season 8

Rick and Morty Season 7 ended with one of the series' biggest stories yet as Morty confronted his fears in the Fear Hole, and the star behind Rick Sanchez is teasing how Rick fears will come back into play in Season 8! Rick and Morty Season 7 ended with what at first seemed like a full exploration of both Rick and Morty's fears as they dove into the "Fear Hole," which fed on their greatest anxieties. Rick was seen reuniting with a version of Diane, and seemingly let the Fear Hold fead on his desire to stay with her despite Morty's worries.

But Morty discovered in a late finale twist that Rick never went into the Fear Hole with him, and it was only Morty's fears we saw play out on screen. "Fear No Mort" then ended with Rick almost jumping into the hole himself, but deciding against it. This has led fans to wonder what Rick might have seen in the Fear Hole himself, and when asked this from a fan during a panel at C2E2, Rick Sanchez voice star Ian Cardoni teased how Rick's fears are a subject that will be explored further in Rick and Morty Season 8 and beyond.

Rick and Morty Star Teases Season 8 Throwback

"I'm sure whatever it was [in the Fear Hole], it will be confronted in season 8 and beyond," Cardoni stated. "Whatever those fears are. I'm just going to tease that." While Cardoni's tease about the upcoming season are brief, it is further revealing that we will get to see more of Rick's character exploration that really began in earnest in Season 5 and beyond. The later seasons have seen him change in dramatic ways than he was in the first three, and Season 7's finale is setting up for a much different dynamic between Rick and Morty themselves.

Speaking with ComicBook ahead of Season 7 last year, Cardoni also teased how Rick's changes will be explored in future seasons too, "Where we see him respect a boundary is interesting and a clue to the circumstance of Rick and where he is headed. And I think that this season and what lies ahead, there's more to see in Rick's emotional journey that I think is compelling and really fleshes out an established role, but that has somewhere to go."

HT – Popverse