Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 17 Promo Released

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation has been spending Season 2's comeback setting up a new status quo, and now fans have gotten the first look at what's coming next with the promo for Episode 17! Mushoku Tensei Season 2 has been one of the returning Isekai anime franchises to watch this Spring 2024 anime season, and the first few episodes of its comeback continue to show how much Rudeus has recovered since going through his mental trauma in the first half of the season that aired last year. But with that growth comes some unexpected new challenges in school as well.

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 brought Rudeus' two little sisters into the equation with the previous episode, and it was clear that Norn was holding some negative feelings towards her older brother. Making matters worse is the fact that she seems to be having a hard time adjusting to her new school life. But while the cliffhanger teased Norn was dealing with her own issues, the promo for Episode 17 teases we'll get some much needed following up on this trouble before too long. Check out the promo for Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 17 below.

When to Watch Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 17

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 17 is titled "My Older Brother's Feelings" and will be premiering on Sunday, May 5th in Japan. The episode will then be made available for streaming with Crunchyroll soon after, and fans can currently catch up with all of the episodes from the first two seasons of the series there if you're interested in getting up to date also. Season 2's second half will be running for 12 episodes overall, so it makes for a 25 episode season when combined with the first half aired last year. As for what to expect from the anime, Crunchyroll teases Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation on a whole as such:

