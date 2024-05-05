Demon Slayer Season 4 Premiere Title, Synopsis Revealed

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will finally be returning to screens in just a little over two weeks, and Season 4 has shared the first story details for the premiere episode! Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc wrapped up with the third season of the anime not long ago, and ever since fans have been eagerly waiting to see what's coming in the next arc of the anime taking on Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga. With the anime drawing closer to the manga's final battles, the wait for these new episodes has been especially tough as there are many things fans can't wait to see.

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc will finally premiere later this month, and kick off Season 4 of the anime with an hour long premiere much like seen with the second and third seasons of the anime. Although this first episode premiered in theaters earlier this year alongside the final episode of Season 3 for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- movie event, this May will likely be the first time many fans actually get to see the new season as it sets up a training arc ahead of the final battles against Muzan Kibutsuji.

(Photo: ufotable)

Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 1 Synopsis Revealed

With Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc premiering on May 12th, and the official website for the series has revealed the title and synopsis for the first episode. Officially titled "To Defeat Muzan Kibutsuji," the synopsis for the episode teases the hour long premiere as such, "In the village of the swordsmith, the two Upper Rank demons were defeated thanks to the efforts of Tanjiro and the two Hashira. And the existence of Nezuko, who has conquered the sun, foreshadows a big battle with Muzan Kibutsuji. Meanwhile, the Hashira gathered at the Ubuyashiki residence and a Hashira meeting was held."

The Hashira Training arc is the shortest arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original Demon Slayer manga so far, and thus will be interesting to see how the anime tackles its adaptation when it premieres. Likely running until the end of the Spring 2024 anime season, it has also yet to be announced just how many episodes this newest season of the series will have as of the time of this publication. But while we wait, you can check out Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba streaming its previous seasons with Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix.