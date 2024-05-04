Kaiju No. 8 Unleashes Kafka's Kaiju Form Power: Watch

Kaiju No. 8 has reached the end of its first major arc with the anime's debut season, and Episode 4 of the series had the first true showcase of what Kafka Hibino's new kaiju form can really do! The anime taking on Naoya Matsumoto's original manga series introduced fans to Kafka, a thirty something year old who gave up on his dreams of fighting the giant monsters constantly attacking Japan. But as his childhood friend Mina rose through the ranks to become one of the defense force's top fighters, Kafka regretted the direction his life had taken him.

Kaiju No. 8's first few episodes saw as Kafka is trying to make his dream happen at last, but was thrown a surprising curveball with the forced ability to be able to turn into a kaiju himself. Through his first major test of trying to get into the defense force Kafka has been struggling to keep up with the younger, more adept candidates. But Episode 4 turned things around with the introduction of yet another humanoid kaiju and Kafka needing to use the explosive power of the titular Kaiju No. 8 form.

This scene goes so hard🔥🔥the effects were going crazy and I’m loving the soundtrack. I really like that when he first came, he praised Kikoru right away. Something she didn’t have with her father. Gonna get even better with this new Kaiju introduced pic.twitter.com/OTpeuBSWlC — Mars. (@AwayOnMarss00__) May 4, 2024

Kaiju No. 8 Unleashes Kafka's Kaiju Form Power

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 4 sees the exam take an unfortunate turn as while Kafka was already having trouble keeping up, an attack from one of the monsters left him with his leg broken. Refusing to give up, Kafka is allowed to keep fighting thanks to Reno Ichikawa's help. But even with this, things take an even wilder turn when the new Kaiju No. 9 makes an appearance and starts reviving all of the monsters that Kikoru and the other examinees had already defeated. Though Kikoru was strong, she wasn't enough to deal with this new baddie.

Kaiju No. 9 had the ability to speak, and easily dispatched Kikoru. Leaving her bloodied and unable to fight back, she was nearly destroyed by a kaiju blast. But that's where Kafka jumps in at the last moment to save her. Although revealing his transformation would likely mean instant death, Kafka doesn't hesitate to do so because it means saving Kikoru from certain death. Using this new power, Kafka then easily takes out the attacking monster and is able to save Kikoru. But as she seemingly agrees to keep his secret, it's yet to be revealed if Kafka can join the defense force to keep fighting.