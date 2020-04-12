Konosuba Confirms Final Volume Release Date

The spread of the novel coronavirus has had a major impact on production schedules around the world as various projects and releases have been postponed. But one franchise that has most certainly not followed along with any other franchise's sense of time and space has been Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! Natsume Akatsuki's original web novel for the series came to an end after five volumes back in 2013, and has since been adapted into a multi-volume light novel and anime franchise. But soon the light novels will be coming to an end too.

Natsume Akatsuki's official Twitter account confirmed that the final light volume of the Konosuba series will be releasing as scheduled despite coronavirus pandemic concerns. Volume 17 of the series is now scheduled to hit shelves on May 1st in Japan. Akatsuki also shared a preview of the final volume along with the following statement:

"It will be released in May without any problem! You can see the Chibi-characters newly drawn by Mishima-sensei in the table of contents...! The best manuscripts and illustrations ever (The amount of illustration is also the largest ever...), thank you for your hard work."

With the final volume of the series now scheduled for its release, and a movie officially in the books, now the table is set for a major comeback for the anime series. Fans have been hoping for a third season ever since the second came to an end several years ago, and now there is plenty of material to adapt for when the anime does decide to make a full comeback.

Have you been keeping up with Konosuba's light novel run, and are sad to see that it's going to come to an end soon? Hoping to see more from the anime someday? What did you think of the first two seasons and movie released so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.