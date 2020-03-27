Konosuba: Legend of Crimson Movie is Now on Crunchyroll

Konosuba may be a mouthful when it comes to saying it's extended name, but that isn't stopping the anime from creating a fan base that is passionate to see each new story of Satou and his friends within a video game universe and those very fans can now watch the feature length film of the franchise available on Crunchyroll! Though the film released in Japan in the summer of last year, it has finally arrived for North American audiences on the popular anime streaming service. Following the band of adventurers torn right from an MMORPG, the film continues the adventures of the acclaimed anime that ended in 2017!

The anime series first began, much like Sword Art Online, as a series of light novels, making its way to the world of anime and manga with adaptations that would bolster its fan base. There are several anime franchises that focus on environments that take a page from the idea of the main protagonists diving into the world of a massively multiplayer role playing game, but Konosuba has managed to find a way to set itself apart from the competition.

You can watch the feature length film for Konosuba now on Crunchyroll here!

The Official description for Konosuba, for those who have not experienced the series as of yet, reads as such:

"After dying a laughable and pathetic death on his way back from buying a game, high school student and recluse Kazuma Satou finds himself sitting before a beautiful but obnoxious goddess named Aqua. She provides the NEET with two options: continue on to heaven or reincarnate in every gamer's dream—a real fantasy world! Choosing to start a new life, Kazuma is quickly tasked with defeating a Demon King who is terrorizing villages. But before he goes, he can choose one item of any kind to aid him in his quest, and the future hero selects Aqua. But Kazuma has made a grave mistake—Aqua is completely useless! Unfortunately, their troubles don't end here; it turns out that living in such a world is far different from how it plays out in a game. Instead of going on a thrilling adventure, the duo must first work to pay for their living expenses. Indeed, their misfortunes have only just begun!"

