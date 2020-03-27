Konosuba: Legend of Crimson Movie is Now on Crunchyroll
Konosuba may be a mouthful when it comes to saying it's extended name, but that isn't stopping the anime from creating a fan base that is passionate to see each new story of Satou and his friends within a video game universe and those very fans can now watch the feature length film of the franchise available on Crunchyroll! Though the film released in Japan in the summer of last year, it has finally arrived for North American audiences on the popular anime streaming service. Following the band of adventurers torn right from an MMORPG, the film continues the adventures of the acclaimed anime that ended in 2017!
The anime series first began, much like Sword Art Online, as a series of light novels, making its way to the world of anime and manga with adaptations that would bolster its fan base. There are several anime franchises that focus on environments that take a page from the idea of the main protagonists diving into the world of a massively multiplayer role playing game, but Konosuba has managed to find a way to set itself apart from the competition.
The Official description for Konosuba, for those who have not experienced the series as of yet, reads as such:
Will you be watching Konosuba: Legend of Crimson on Crunchyroll to pass the time during quarantine? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Konosuba!
