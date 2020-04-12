Pokemon Lets Ash Catch a SPOILER at Long Last

✖

It has been well over two decades since Pokemon made its small-screen debut, and fans have become dearly attached to the anime. Ash Ketchum is a role model to millions this very day, and he racks up more followers by the episode. That is why Ash's legacy in the latest Pokemon anime is so important, and old-school fans were left stunned with Ash caught a pocket monster they've begged for time and again.

So you! There are some major spoilers below for Pokemon: The Series, so you must proceed with extreme caution!

For those who are caught up with the new Pokemon anime, you will know which monster were are talking about. For the last several weeks, there had been rumors circulating that Ash was going to get his own Lucario. A leaked synopsis lent credit to the fact before another trailer debuted showing a fully grown Lucario. So lo and behind, the gang was right!

AAAAAAAAAAA 😍😭😍😭😍 THERE IT IS! OMFG I CANT BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING! WHAT A GLORIOUS EASTER SUNDAY! ASH GETS RIOLU IN EPISODE 21 OF POKÉMON 2019/POCKET MONSTERS! FINALLY! GOD BLESS ❤️❤️❤️ #Anipoke pic.twitter.com/Y7J622qKgJ — Raf 🔥 (@ThePokeRaf) April 12, 2020

The new episode of Pokemon follow Ash as he inherits a strange new egg. The little shell is difficult to keep up with a first, but Ash comes to care for it almost too much. It doesn't take Riolu long to appear from within the egg. Of course, Ash has to then earn Riolu's trust before he immediately catches Riolu, but the Aura-Pokemon relents. Now, Ash has a future Lucario on his team, and that means the Kanto Hero is far stronger than what we've seen before.

