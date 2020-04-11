Pokemon Promo Teases Ash's Mysterious New Egg

Pokemon: The Series will soon be expanding its adventures to the new Galar region from Pokemon Sword and Shield after spending some time with Ash and new hero Go in the Kanto region and other past regions of the franchise. A new trailer for these upcoming episode teased all sorts of exciting new additions to the anime and potential additions to Ash's already stacked team for the season, and now it seems like the additions will kick in with the next episode of the series as Ash stumbles on a mysterious new egg. But what Pokemon will this new egg hatch into?

The preview for Episode 21 of the Pokemon anime teases Ash will be introduced to a new egg that's more stubborn than other eggs he has journeyed with in the past. He's got plenty of experience with eggs through other seasons, and that experience pays off by teasing a brand new hatch by the episode's end.

Episode 21 of Pokemon: The Series is titled "Hit Your Mark, Wave Guidance! ]Ash] and the Mysterious Egg!" The synopsis for the episode (as translated by @Arkeus88 on Twitter) teases Ash and Go will be searching for an egg before stumbling on a mystery one," "Pokemon eggs still hold many mysteries. Go is really interested in them, having never seen one before, and he an [Ash] immediately go searching for one, but they're not that easy to find. But while searching, they come across a mysterious egg at the Pokemon Center."

But this egg comes with a caveat as it has never hatched even in the care of several Pokemon Centers, "Apparently the egg has been passed around from place to place without any Pokemon ever hatching from it no matter what. The Joy at the Pokemon Center decides to entrust the egg to [Ash] to have him look after it. Will the Pokemon inside hatch without any further issues arising?"

What do you think this new Pokemon egg will hatch into? Will it be a powerful addition to Ash's team or an unexpected one? Could it be another Galar Starter or another favorite from the new region? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

