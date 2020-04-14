Dragon Ball Super Art Imagines the Perfect Saiyan Training Arc

✖

Dragon Ball fans are not shy about their need for new stories, and they would be happy to pitch them to the powers at be. The franchise has kept busy in print as the Dragon Ball Super manga is booming while its anime languishes. Of course, fans have started pitching their own arcs for the series to tackle next, and one took their request even further with a solid piece of concept art.

Over on Twitter, the user GobliMaBoi decided to imagine what a proper training arc would look like in Dragon Ball Super. The anime did have its heroes do some intense training, but such work was reserved for the Tournament of Power mostly. Time and again, fans asked to see an old-school training arc like those seen in Dragon Ball Z, and this concept art imagines such a story. And this time, it involves way more Saiyans.

As you can see below, the artwork shows Goku powered into his Super Saiyan Blue form, and he has a group of peers behind him. The hero is joined by Broly, Kale, and Caulifa as Goku leads the group as a mentor.

-Alright, I brought you here to train together, Caulifla, I'm going to teach you how to transform into Super Saiyan 3, and Kale, you’re going to help me teach Broly how to control his green form. So, let's start training 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UtzWRtQ1GU — GobliMaBoi (Commissions Open) (@WjdPablo) April 8, 2020

According to the artist, this Dragon Ball Super concept art is meant to depict a piece of a training arc dedicated to the Saiyans. Goku would lead the gang as a teacher, and he would specifically challenge Caulifa to battle given her headstrong nature. Kale would be designated as Broly's training partners, and they would work on controlling their berserk forms now that Kale has found a way to ground herself.

Of course, fans are sure Cabba and Vegeta would make their way into this arc as the pair already established their mentor-student bond. But instead of training with these folks, fans think it is safe to assume Vegeta would train Cabba one on one to avoid Goku getting any uppefhand on him. This sort of story fits perfectly within thee Dragon Ball Super canon given its focus on the Saiyan race, and fans like GobiMaBoi would be happy to see this arc taken up for real.

