Son Goku Gets Vibrant Makeover from BOOM! Comic Artist

People around the world are going through a tough time as the novel coronavirus has led to greater efforts to stay put at home and away from others in order to help curb its spread. This means that fans all over have been fighting their boredom with fun debates and discussions online, and while this sometimes leads to confusing things trending every so often, some of the results of this boredom has resulted in fun new ways for artists and other creatives to collaboration. One of which was the "Six Fanarts Challenge," which tasked artists to share their own take on six different pop culture juggernauts.

Unsurprisingly, anime and manga have played a big part in many artists' and fans take on this challenge. One of the coolest had BOOM! Studios comic artist Dan Mora (whose work can be seen in series such as Go Go Power Rangers and Buffy) share his take on Dragon Ball's Goku along with five other heavy hitters.

Mora's take on the #SixFanartsChallenge not only has Dragon Ball's Goku, but a cool take on Tokusatsu favorite Kamen Rider, DC Comics' Red Hood, the Mandolorian and Baby Yoda from the recent Star Wars hit series on Disney+, and even famous Mexican comedic superhero, El Chapulin Colorado. Check it out:

As artists continue to share their own takes on Goku, it just goes to show just how strong Goku's design is. It's malleable enough to work in any context, and would probably be served well in the world of Western superhero comics. Fans always debate whether or not Goku would be able to defeat DC Comics' Superman, and while that debate will never end or have a definitive answer, an official collaboration between the two titans would undoubtedly look super cool.

That goes the other way around as well as characters Mora has drawn such as the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers would fit right in with the world of manga. Cool outfits, giant monsters, and slick fights would make for a dream weekly chapter series! What do you think? Would Dragon Ball be a good fit for a Western comic book style? Would any of BOOM! Studios comic properties be great for a manga version? Which Goku is the best Goku? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

