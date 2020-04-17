Dragon Ball Super Spoilers Tease Moro's Edge Over Ultra Instinct Goku

✖

Dragon Ball Super's Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc has been a huge hit with fans thus far as the newest villain, Planet Eater Moro, has forced Goku and Vegeta to go back to the drawing board and think differently about how they approach their fights. On Goku's end of the spectrum, his approach to defeating Moro was to do the same thing he always does and trains for a while in order to get him to the next level of power. While this has resulted in a new mastery of Ultra Instinct Sign...that may not be enough.

When Goku debuted his Ultra Instinct Sign transformation in front of Moro, Moro responded in a strange way that implied that he had actually seen the state before. With the villain being over 10,000 years old and with secret magical powers we still haven't seen the lengths of, this isn't entirely out of the realm of possibility. He might even have a way to counter the state already.

New spoilery looks at Chapter 59 have surfaced online, and as @MrOppaiSenpai reveals on Twitter, Moro has the key to defeating Goku's Ultra Instinct Sign form and seems to pin him down despite Goku's speed and dodging ability in the state. Goku just might be in over his head here!

#BREAKING: Moro knows how to defeat Ultra Instinct Omen as Goku struggles to get the advantage. Leaks for #DragonBallSuper Manga chapter 59. I literally predicted all of this yesterday on my “Moro’s backstory” video. Told ya pic.twitter.com/MJXCuv8a3m — 🔥Oppai Senpai 🔥 (@MrOppaiSenpai) April 17, 2020

Although Goku has worked to gain a new mastery of the form he hasn't been able to access since the Tournament of Power, it seems like Vegeta had the right idea and decided to train towards a new kind of technique. With Goku arriving first and testing out his skills rather than the other way around, fans have been hoping this leads to Vegeta coming to the rescue this time and being the one to deal the final blow.

How do you think the fight between Ultra Instinct Sign Goku and Moro will turn out? Will Goku be heading toward yet another loss against Moro? Could Vegeta be the one to finally defeat Moro or is Goku going to use Mastered Ultra Instinct? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.