My Hero Academia Cosplay Preps For Toga's Season Seven Arrival

It's hard to deny that of the many villains introduced in My Hero Academia, Toga has become one of the favorites amongst anime fans. With the shonen franchise preparing for its series finale in both the anime and the manga, expect Toga to make some big moves in season seven to catch up with the events of the printed story. Before we witness the first episode of the seventh season, cosplayers are preparing for one of the biggest shonen villains to make a comeback.

In season six, Toga joined her fellow villain in fighting against heroes young and old in the Paranormal Liberation War. Unfortunately for the blood-drinking antagonist, she suffered greatly thanks to the conflict as Twice fell thanks to an assault by the number two hero Hawks. While Toga's best friend in the League is gone, the death of the multiplying villain has granted the young villainess a power that she did not have before. Thanks to her Quirk's evolution, Toga has been able to use the powers of a target, potentially making her one of the most powerful creatures walking the Earth in the shonen universe. Now that she has more of an ax to grind with the heroes, Deku and company's final arc will be the biggest fight to date.

My Hero Academia: Toga Rising

Toga first joined the League of Villains thanks to the influence of Stain, the hero killer who believed the world was filled with heroes who weren't living up to his standard. Since her childhood days, the young villain has felt different from everyone else as her desire to drink blood was a part of her. As she blames Hero Society for her mistreatment, her powers might just be key in giving victory to All For One and Shigaraki.

Without diving too deep into spoiler territory, My Hero Academia's seventh season has some major territory to cover to catch up on the events surrounding Toga that have taken place in the manga. With season seven not confirmed to be the final season of the anime adaptation, fans are wondering what battles will take place in the next season of UA Academy's anime.

What are your predictions for Toga in My Hero Academia's seventh season? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest updates on UA Academy and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Class 1-A.