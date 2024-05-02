One Piece Art Creates Hilarious Oppenheimer Crossover

One Piece has seen its fair share of crossovers in the past, most notable perhaps being when the Straw Hat Pirates teamed up with the Z-Fighters in an anime special. While Luffy and his crew haven't had crossovers with historical figures, one fan artist took the chance to take one of the biggest characters of the final arc and see him dropped into an unexpected world. Dr. Vegapunk revealed plenty of secrets to the Straw Hats and he is no imagined as the "destroyer of worlds".

Following the events of the War For Wano, Luffy and his friends journeyed to Future Island. In making landfall, the Straw Hats met Dr. Vegapunk, one of the most important scientists in the Grand Line. While he had previously worked for the World Government, Vegapunk has since left the military behind him, but still has some serious sins to account for. During his conversation with the anime heroes, Vegapunk revealed several secrets regarding the Devil Fruits, but the manga saw the mad scientist share a major revelation about One Piece's world. While it might be some time before we see this revelation hit the anime adaptation, it's sure to take the anime world by storm once animated.

Vegapunk x Oppenheimer

It's clear that Dr. Vegapunk looks more than a little bit like Albert Einstein, with one fan artist taking the opportunity to imagine the Grand Line scientist as a "destroyer of worlds". While Vegapunk is attempting to make up for the sins of his past, the World Government is still hot on his tail. As we've witnessed in both the anime and the manga, the Doctor's presence has been a big part of the final saga.

At present, creator Eiichiro Oda hasn't revealed how many chapters One Piece has left before the Straw Hats sail off into the sunset. Based on the length of previous arcs, it could still be years before we bid a fond farewell to Luffy and company. While Vegapunk's future in the series remains a mystery, his legacy is sure to have major implications on the Grand Line.

