Godzilla x Kong Director "Expected" to Return to MonsterVerse

Adam Wingard is riding high thanks to the strong box office receipts that Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire brought in during its theatrical run. Becoming one of the biggest films of 2024, the movie stands tall at the moment with $522 million USD as of the writing of this article. While Wingard might not immediately be jumping back into the MonsterVerse, reports are hitting the net that the kaiju director will one day return to film the world that gave us new takes on Godzilla, Kong, and countless other monsters.

Earlier this year, we here at ComicBook.com had the chance to talk directly with Wingard about the kaiju crossover. In detailing his love of Godzilla, the director explained how The New Empire reflects Godzilla's previous "Showa" Era, "I think the thing that makes them feel more current is because there's just nothing like it. You look at all the other eras of Godzilla, and Godzilla has always been much more adjacent to being dark since 1984 Godzilla. And obviously it's gone in very vibrant, colorful directions, but they're always a little bit more kind of serious. And even though I think that there's a lot of... especially the early '90s ones and the 2000s ones that go into a purposely campy direction, sometimes, they're still darker. They're still a lot more violent. And so I think it's one of those things, it's like you can't really beat that kind of purity of the '60s and '70s. I mean, Destroy All Monsters has this almost Austin Powers feel to it that you cannot fake. It's such a product of the moment that it was created."

When Will Adam Wingard Return To The MonsterVerse?

As mentioned previously, Wingard will not immediately make a comeback to a Godzilla and/or Kong project. Next up on the director's radar, according to THR, is the A24 film, Onslaught. While nothing has been confirmed, some online speculate that Onslaught could very well be the sequel to Face/Off that would bring back Nic Cage and John Travolta to their previous roles. Sources informed THR that the MonsterVerse director will one day return to Legendary Pictures to continue his titanic reign.

Luckily, fans most likely won't have to wait only for Wingard's return to see the MonsterVerse back on the screen. Apple TV+ confirmed that not only is a second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters in the works but that MonsterVerse spin-offs are also in the mix.

