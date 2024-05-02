Kagurabachi Creator Counts Naruto, Western Movies as Top Inspirations

Since its release last fall, Kagurabachi has been on a sweep. The sword-fighting series managed to drum up hype well before it hits shelves, and despite all the memes it created, Kagurabachi proved the Internet wrong. It has evolved into a full-on hit, and now, its creator is breaking down how Naruto and Hollywood inspires him.

The revelation comes courtesy of Asashi as the Japanese outlet spoke with Takeru Hokazono in a rare interview. It was there the artist gave a shoutout to their favorite content, and Hokazono said he is sometimes too inspired by Naruto. This was obviously seen in Hokazono's Enten, but now, he tries to approach Kagurabachi with more nuance.

"Kagurabachi is influenced by movies like John Wick that I saw sometime after finishing Enten. I mainly watch Western films, and as for directors, I like Quentin Tarantino, David Fincher, and Christopher Nolan. I think Tarantino has influenced the way I create sharp frames [and] layouts," the artist shared.

Of course, it is easy to make the comparison between John Wick and Kagurabachi. While the two titles are set in very different worlds, they rely on one thing: revenge. As the manga has grown, Kagurabachi has shared Chihiro's need to avenge his father, and the emotional quest has been wild so far. With its stylish art style and composition on hand, Kagurabachi was almost destined to become a hit, so we have Hokazono's inspirations to thank.

If you have not checked out Kagurabachi, the manga is quite easy to binge! The series is available on the Shonen Jump app as well as Manga Plus. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Young Chihiro spends his days training under his famous swordsmith father. One day he hopes to become a great sword-maker himself. The goofy father and the serious son--they thought these days would last forever. But suddenly, tragedy strikes. A dark day soaked in blood. Chihiro and his blade now live only for revenge. Epic sword battle action!"

