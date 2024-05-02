Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Exec Addresses Korra Adaptation Rumors

Avatar: The Last Airbender is on a roll these days. Not only is the franchise eyeing the release of its first animated movie, but thanks to Netflix, Avatar: The Last Airbender has become a household name. A few months ago, the series went viral after Netflix's live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender went live, and now one of its execs is addressing rumors of a Legend of Korra adaptation.

The whole thing went down recently when the cast of Avatar: The Last Airbender hit up PaleyFest 2024. It was there The Direct heard from Jabbar Raisani, one of the show's executive producers, and they had this to say about interest in a Korra adaptation:

"Certainly, I'd be interested in anything that is in this [Avatar] universe."

Of course, it isn't too surprising to hear about the interest in a Legend of Korra adaptation. The sequel to Avatar: The Last Airbender was released in April 2012 some years after the original series ended. With four books to its name, The Legend of Korra was a quiet hit to start. Set in a more modern era, the animated series dealt with complex topics ranging from terrorism to adolescent romance and political propaganda. Its inclusion of LGBTQ romance was also groundbreaking at the time, so The Legend of Korra has quite a pedigree behind it.

If Netflix were to adapt the animated sequel, well – it would be awhile. Its live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender has completed book one, but it has two more to go. Netflix has already ordered seasons two and three in hopes of completing the show's acclaimed run. So if you haven't checked out Avatar: The Last Airbender, you can find it streaming now on Netflix.

