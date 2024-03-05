Dragon Ball Super English Dub Heads to Crunchyroll

It's time! Dragon Ball Super is no stranger to Crunchyroll as the anime has called the streaming service home for years. Now, the anime's English dub is ready to join in on the fun. Today, Crunchyroll announced it has acquired the English dub for Dragon Ball Super, and it will go live later today.

"Goku vs. Jiren. Golden Frieza. Beerus and Whis. Future Trunks' return. So many iconic anime moments, and now, the Dragon Ball Super English dub is officially arriving on Crunchyroll, with all episodes set to drop... later today," Crunchyroll shared.

According to the new statement, Dragon Ball Super will bring its entire English dub to the United States later today. Other territories like Canada are also getting the English dub alongside New Zealand, South Africa, and Australia.

For those unfamiliar with Dragon Ball Super's English dub, it includes a number of top voice actors. Sean Schemmel is the man in charge of Son Goku's voice, and he is joined by Christopher Sabat who plays Vegeta. Jason Douglas voices Beerus alongside Ian Sinclair's Whis. Sonny Strait returns as Krillin, and the Z-Fighters round out with Sabat's classic Piccolo.

If you are not familiar with Dragon Ball Super, now is the time to dive in! The hit anime debuted in 2015, and the anime wrapped in 2018 though the manga carries on. So for those wanting more info on Dragon Ball Super, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Having defeated Boo, Goku is starting to get bored with his life on Earth. His wife, Chi-chi, wants him to get a job, but all he wants to do is train and fight stronger enemies. Elsewhere in the universe, the God of Destruction, Beerus, and his attendant Whis are traveling from planet to planet in search of food and entertainment. After blowing up some hapless victims, Beerus is reminded of a man from his dreams with the moniker "Super Saiyan God," or something like that... The God of Destruction sets his sights on Earth to track down this mysterious man! Maybe this will give Goku something to do?"

