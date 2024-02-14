Dragon Ball Super Promo Confirms Goku vs. Gohan Theory

Dragon Ball Super's manga is gearing up for the release of its next big chapter, and the promo for Chapter 102 has confirmed the theory that we'll get to see Goku vs. Gohan in a fight! Dragon Ball Super finally wrapped up the events of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie some time ago, and the previous chapter of the series started to expand this story with a new epilogue exploring the fallout of everything that happened in the fight against Cell Max. With Gohan and Piccolo reaching powerful new forms, it's gotten Goku and Vegeta's attention.

Dragon Ball Super's previous chapter filled in Goku and Vegeta on the fight against Cell Max, and the two Saiyans figured out that Gohan had accessed a new form that just might have surpassed their own abilities. With Goku becoming curious about how strong Gohan is now, he ended up going back to Earth for a sudden family reunion. With the newest look at Dragon Ball Super Chapter 102, it seems like we will indeed be seeing a full fight between father and son as they demonstrated their newest forms.

Gohan vs Goku is happening! pic.twitter.com/JwwqSA0T8C — Hype (@DbsHype) February 14, 2024

Dragon Ball Super 102 Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 102 is reportedly titled "Son Goku vs. Son Gohan," so it seems like we are definitely getting the fight where fans will get to see how Goku's Ultra Instinct form fares against Gohan's new Beast form. Gohan Beast was enough to defeat Cell Max, and was importantly a power that Goku and Vegeta were able to feel all the way on Beerus' planet, so now it remains to be seen as whether or not this form brings Gohan back to the same kind of fighting level that Goku and Vegeta have advanced to.

Luckily it won't be too much longer until we get to see this new sparring match as Dragon Ball Super Chapter 102 will be officially releasing on Tuesday, December 20th. It will be available to read with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library as soon as it launches in Japan, so fans in other territories won't have to worry about being spoiled about how this fight turns out. Now it's time to see which of their forms is the strongest...unless it's interrupted by a new foe of some kind.

Are you excited to see Goku vs. Gohan in Dragon Ball Super's next chapter? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!