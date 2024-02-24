Dragon Ball Super: Why Beast Gohan Proves One of Goku's Theories

The fight that many Dragon Ball fans have been waiting for is taking place in Dragon Ball Super's manga. Gohan and his father Goku are pitting their strongest forms against one another, as the shonen franchise might answer which is stronger, Beast or Ultra Instinct. Not only will this latest arc answer some burning questions for Dragon Ball enthusiasts, but it might also confirm a long-held theory that Goku has had in his head since the earlier days of Dragon Ball Z.

During the fight against Cell during the Cell Games, Goku had a rather heated battle with the ultimate creation of Dr. Gero. While Son was able to deliver some major blows to the shonen antagonist, he ultimately bowed out, believing that Gohan was the one who would not only defeat Cell but surpass the main Z character. Gohan, despite losing his father in the process, defeated Cell, achieving Super Saiyan 2 and wiping the Red Ribbon Army creation from the face of the Earth. While Goku's love of battle and training made it so that he was the strongest of the Z-Fighters for some time, it looks like his prediction from the Cell Games might be coming true thanks to Gohan's latest form.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Will Gohan Be Number One?

During the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Gohan was able to achieve his Beast form by unleashing his anger in the face of Cell Max. Following the main fight of the latest movie, Bulma declares that Gohan's Beast form makes him stronger than Goku's Ultra Instinct. As the two fight one another in the latest arc, we might have a definitive answer in Chapter 103, the next installment of Dragon Ball Super's manga arriving next month.

Despite Gohan being stronger than Goku, that doesn't make him the current strongest being in the universe. Frieza was able to train for quite a few years in a Hyperbolic Time Chamber, aka Room of Spirit And Time, allowing the alien despot to achieve his ultimate transformation known as "Black Frieza". Able to defeat both Goku and Vegeta at their strongest in one blow, it seems unlikely that even Gohan at his peak can compare to Frieza as things stand.

Who do you have your money on for the fight between Goku and Gohan?