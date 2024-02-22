Dragon Ball Lands Its Best Fourth Wall Joke Ever With Gohan

Dragon Ball Super has done a lot for the franchise since its launch. While the anime has been off the air for years, the series has been kept alive with movies and manga. In fact, an all-new arc rolling out in the manga right now, and Dragon Ball Super took time to lay things out in chapter 102. And along the way, Gohan helped Dragon Ball drop its best fourth-wall moment to date.

The whole thing went live when after Goku brought his kids to Beerus' planet along with Trunks. It was there Goten and Trunks were asked to fight Gohan, and the trio went through their forms. When Gohan tapped into his ultimate power, Dragon Ball Super took the time to official dub the transformation as Ultimate Gohan. This name was coined by fans unofficially ages ago, so of course, the manga had to poke at that history.

"Ultimate? What's that," Gohan asks when Goten references his special form. And like any little brother would, Goten takes a moment to riff off his brother.

"[It's] the name of that transformation! We never knew what to call it, so we came up with Ultimate."

So there you go! Not even Gohan had a part in naming his ultimate power. Goten came up with the name in canon on his own before no one told him differently. This path mirrors what happened with Dragon Ball fans in real life, and in chapter 102, Gohan has the audacity to critique the name.

"Hmm. It's not very catchy," the Saiyan reveals. But honestly? That is just too bad for him.

Between Ultimate Gohan's debut to now, Dragon Ball fans have waited decades for an official name to come through. Plenty of fan-made names have been adapted for the form from Mystic Gohan to Gohan Evolved. Now, the series has settled the debate with an official title, and it broke the fourth-wall to ring in the occasion.

